Manufacturing activity hits 18-month low in December

New Delhi, January 3

India’s manufacturing sector growth fell to an 18-month low in December amid softer increase in factory orders and output, despite minimal inflation, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI survey, conducted by S&P Global, showed there were softer, albeit sharp, increase in factory orders and output, while business confidence towards the year-ahead outlook strengthened.

PMI declines to 54.9 The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell from 56 in November to an 18-month low of 54.9 in December

In Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction

“India’s manufacturing sector continued to expand in December, although at a softer pace, following an uptick in the previous month. Growth of both output and new orders softened, but on the other hand, the future output index rose since November,” said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.

Despite a loss of growth momentum, the sector still expanded strongly in December. New business gains, favourable market conditions, fairs and expositions collectively induced another sharp increase in manufacturing production during December, according to panellists.

The December data showed a 21st consecutive increase in international order receipts at goods producers in India.

“Companies noted gains from clients in Asia, Europe, the West Asia and North America. New export sales expanded at a moderate pace that was the joint-slowest in eight months,” the survey noted.

