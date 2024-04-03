Manufacturing growth hits 16-year high in March

PTI

New Delhi, April 2

India’s manufacturing sector growth climbed to a 16-year high in March on the back of the strongest increase in output and new orders since October 2020, amid reports of buoyant demand, a monthly survey said on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) surged to a 16-year high of 59.1 in March, from 56.9 in February, reflecting stronger growth of new orders, output and input stocks as well as renewed job creation. In Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

“India’s March manufacturing PMI rose to its highest level since 2008. Manufacturing companies expanded hiring in response to strong production and new orders. On the back of strong demand and a slight tightening in capacity, input cost inflation picked up in March,” Ines Lam, Economist at HSBC, said.