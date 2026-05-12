Manupatra AI Launches ‘Citation Verifier’ to Tackle Fake and Inaccurate Legal Citations in the Age of AI

New Delhi [India], May 12: Manupatra AI has announced the launch of Citation Verifier, a new tool designed to instantly validate citations and address the growing challenge of inaccurate and fabricated references in legal and academic work. In recent years, the rise of AI-generated content and information overload has led to an increase in instances where incorrect or even non-existent citations are submitted in courts and academic submissions. Citation Verifier aims to eliminate such risks by enabling users to verify citations in real time with speed and accuracy.

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The tool allows users to instantly check multiple citation formats, ensuring correctness without the need for manual cross-referencing. It supports a wide range of legal and academic citation styles, including SCC, AIR, Neutral, INSC, SCR, and others, making it relevant for diverse use cases.

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Designed to address a critical gap in modern research workflows, Citation Verifier helps legal professionals, researchers, and students maintain credibility and accuracy in their work. By detecting errors such as incomplete references, incorrect citations, or AI-generated “hallucinated” sources, the tool enhances the overall reliability of research outputs.

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Commenting on the launch, Deepak Kapoor, Founder and CEO, Manupatra AI, said: “With the increasing use of AI in research and content creation, ensuring the authenticity of citations has become more important than ever. Citation Verifier is designed to provide a fast, reliable, and intelligent way to validate references, helping users maintain accuracy and trust in their work.” The solution is available as a browser extension, allowing users to verify citations directly from any webpage through a simple right-click action. This seamless integration eliminates the need to switch platforms and significantly improves efficiency in research workflows.

Key features of Citation Verifier include: • Real-time verification against trusted sources • High-speed processing for instant results • Multi-format compatibility across legal and academic standards • Unlimited verification access via a subscription model • Secure and privacy-conscious design Citation Verifier is part of Manuworks, Manupatra AI’s broader AI-powered innovation platform, which focuses on building tools tailored to the everyday needs of legal professionals.

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The tool is now available for download via the Chrome Web Store, allowing users to begin verifying citations instantly.

About Manupatra AI Manupatra AI, through its innovative platform Manuworks, is focused on building intelligent, AI-powered solutions for legal research, document analysis, and workflow automation. Designed for modern legal professionals, the platform leverages advanced technologies to simplify complex legal tasks, enhance accuracy, and improve productivity.

Backed by over two decades of domain expertise, Manupatra has been a trusted name in legal-tech, serving a global user base across more than 15 countries. With Manuworks, the company is extending its legacy into the AI era developing tools that address real-world challenges faced by lawyers, researchers, and institutions.

By combining deep legal knowledge with cutting-edge AI capabilities, Manupatra AI aims to enable faster decision-making, ensure research integrity, and support the evolving needs of the legal ecosystem.

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