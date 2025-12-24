Manushya: New Hindi Web Series on Waves OTT Draws Audience Praise for Humour and Storytelling

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 24: A new Hindi web series, Manushya, streaming on Waves OTT, has been receiving strong audience appreciation for its highly humorous storytelling, engaging performances and culturally rooted narrative. Blending mystery, drama, suspense and Indian history with light-hearted, relatable comedy, the series has quickly gained positive word-of-mouth traction. Notably, Manushya also premiered at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI), underscoring its recognition within the Indian cinematic landscape.

Trailer Link: https://youtu.be/lBBJiEGys8k?si=kZ927k-_K1d8qb9N

The series stars Rahul Dev, Chandan Roy, Ashok Pathak, Anil Charanjeett, Kumar Saurabh, Neeraj Sood, Atul Shrivastav, Lavi Pajni, Mahika Sharma, Jai Kumar and Shankh Agrawal as the main lead cast. Their performances have been widely appreciated for balancing humour with emotional depth, with viewers highlighting the natural dialogue delivery, comic timing and strong ensemble chemistry.

Released on Waves OTT, the digital streaming platform of Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan), Manushya is produced under the banner of Tripursundari Chalchitram Pvt. Ltd. The series is produced by Shefali Gupta and written and directed by Lakshya Neeraj Gupta. Since its release, the show has been trending on the platform, garnering encouraging reviews across age groups.

At its core, Manushya is a strongly humorous story that uses comedy as a narrative tool while addressing larger themes. The makers have blended small-town, grounded humour with larger-than-life supernatural elements, resulting in a distinctive and original plot. Drawing from authentic Indian history and mythology, the storyline revolves around a righteous Rakshasni who comes to Dharti Lok to inspire humans to become better "manushya", delivering the message through wit, satire and moments of spiritual reflection.

The series has also struck a chord with music lovers. Featuring nine songs, several tracks have gained popularity on social media platforms. The Manushya title track, Har Har Bhole, Ram Ji Song, Hoon Pita and Kuch Tum Kahoge are currently trending on Instagram. The show's sharp punchlines and humorous situations have further contributed to a growing meme culture online.

Rooted in Indian culture, Manushya explores universal themes such as friendship, love, family bonds and moral responsibility. Emotional arcs centred around father-son-mother relationships, combined with plot twists and action, add depth to the narrative while maintaining its comic tone.

OTT Link: https://www.wavespb.com/links/SH17137aWp

Positioned as a complete family entertainer, Manushya appeals to Gen Z viewers, millennials, youth, adults and children alike. With humour at its heart and a meaningful message at its core, the series is available to stream for free on the Waves OTT app.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)