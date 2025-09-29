DT
Mapex AI Drives Geospatial Intelligent and Sustainable Urban Planning Across India

Mapex AI Drives Geospatial Intelligent and Sustainable Urban Planning Across India

PTI
Updated At : 10:51 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
NOIDA, India, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- India's urban landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, fuelled by accelerating population growth, economic expansion, and significant rural-to-urban migration. To navigate these complex dynamics, both central and state governments are spearheading comprehensive planning initiatives through Master Plans and Development Plans—statutory instruments that offer a strategic, long-term blueprint for urban growth, infrastructure augmentation, and ecological preservation.

Pioneering programs such as AMRUT 2.0 and the Smart Cities Mission are redefining urban governance by embracing digital India initiative. The integration of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Drone Technology, Ai analytics, and participatory stakeholder consultations is enhancing the precision, transparency, and inclusiveness of urban planning processes, thereby enabling resilient, data-driven development.

Mapex AI: Empowering Data-Driven Urban Transformation

At Mapex AI Private Limited, we are at the vanguard of this evolution, delivering advanced geospatial solutions through creation of high definition maps that empower urban planners, policymakers, and civic bodies. Our expertise in GIS-driven analytics and spatial intelligence is helping to chart more structured, equitable, and sustainable urban futures.

Key initiatives led by Mapex AI include:

• Formulation of GIS-based Master Plans and property mapping for nine towns in Tripura with creation of Risk Informed Master Planning for resilient and climate ready cities to support Tripura Urban Development Authority (TUDA)

• Preparation of GIS based Master and Zonal Development Plan of Sonepur Planning Area Authority, Bihar

• Preparation of GIS-based Master Plans for six towns in Meghalaya under AMRUT 2.0

Our solutions enable unparalleled accuracy through real-time data integration and robust mapping frameworks, facilitating seamless monitoring and improving service delivery. These tools are instrumental in optimizing housing, transport, and employment planning while safeguarding critical natural assets such as water bodies, forests, and green corridors.

Paving the Way for Sustainable Urban Futures

By enabling data-backed Ai enabled decision-making, fostering transparency, and enhancing citizen engagement, Mapex AI is supporting urban governance structures that are adaptive, accountable, and future-ready. Our solutions not only streamline investment and development control but also bolster long-term economic vitality and environmental stewardship.

As India strides towards a smarter, more resilient urban future, Mapex AI remains committed to advancing geospatial technologies that redefine urban planning paradigms—crafting cities that are not only economically dynamic but also socially inclusive and ecologically harmonious.

Discover more at www.mapex.ai

Contact:

Mr. Surendra Das

CEO

surendra.das@mapex.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783590/Image_for_PR_2909_ID_9e1de6e684d9.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734160/5533027/Mapex_AI_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

