Mapmygenome Completes Acquisition of dnaPower Inc. to Accelerate North American Expansion in DNA, Microbiome, Longevity and Precision Health Testing

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapmygenome announced the completion of its acquisition of Vancouver-based dnaPower Inc., a pioneer in personal genomics. The strategic transaction expands Mapmygenome's North American footprint and establishes a market-leading platform in DNA testing, gut microbiome health, longevity, and AI-driven multi-omics testing.

By uniting dnaPower with Mapmygenome's global scale and premier CAP-accredited clinical laboratory capabilities, including Vancouver-based Microbiome Insights, acquired in 2025, the acquisition creates a centralized platform for DNA, microbiome, pharmacogenetic, and longevity testing dedicated to proactive, preventive healthcare across Canada and the US.

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"Acquiring dnaPower is a pivotal step in scaling our North American operations," said Anu Acharya, Founder and CEO of Mapmygenome. "Pairing dnaPower's commercial trajectory with our CAP-accredited clinical laboratories and AI capabilities positions us to define the next frontier in microbiome, longevity, and precision health testing."

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"Joining Mapmygenome unlocks an extraordinary growth chapter for dnaPower," said Dr. Lois Nahirney, Founder and CEO of dnaPower. "Backing from a global leader with elite laboratory infrastructure gives us the foundation to scale rapidly across North America, delivering advanced, high-quality products directly to our clients."

Strategic Highlights

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• Market Expansion: Integrates dnaPower's consumer reach with Mapmygenome's global footprint, technology stack, and R&D pipeline.

• Integrated Longevity Engine: Combines multi-omics analytics and clinical laboratory capabilities to deploy new commercial offerings in healthy aging, gut profiling, and epigenetic assessment.

• Centralized Operations: Establishes a Vancouver processing hub operating under CAP-accredited and ISO-certified protocols.

Comprehensive Testing Suite

• Longevity and Gut Health: Advanced shotgun metagenomic sequencing, gut microbiome profiling, epigenetic biological age panels, and longevity insights.

• Genomic and Preventive Health: Whole-genome and exome sequencing, pharmacogenetics, DNA wellness panels, methylation testing, and clinical bioinformatics.

About Mapmygenome

Mapmygenome is a global leader in personal genomics, longevity solutions, and precision medicine. Combining AI-driven multi-omics with premier CAP-accredited clinical laboratory infrastructure, Mapmygenome empowers individuals and healthcare providers with actionable insights across whole-genome sequencing, gut health, and healthy aging to transform preventive care worldwide.

Learn more: mapmygenome.ai

About dnaPower

Founded in 2008 and based in Vancouver, dnaPower specializes in actionable DNA-based health, nutrition, fitness, methylation, and longevity insights for consumers and practitioners.

Learn more: dnaPower.com

About Microbiome Insights

Microbiome Insights, a Mapmygenome company, is a Canadian provider of CAP-accredited DNA, microbiome, and multi-omics sequencing, analytics, and bioinformatics services.

Learn more: Microbiomeinsights.com

Media Contact

Email: anu@mapmygenome.ai

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