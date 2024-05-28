Maran to seek Rs 1,323 cr in damages from SpiceJet

PTI

New Delhi, May 27

KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran on Monday said they will seek more than Rs 1,323 crore in damages from SpiceJet and its chief Ajay Singh as well as challenge a recent Delhi HC order in the ongoing dispute between the two sides.

On May 17, a division bench of the court set aside a single judge bench order that had upheld an arbitral award asking SpiceJet and its promoter Ajay Singh to refund Rs 579 crore plus interest to Maran.

As part of an agreement, Maran and KAL Airways had claimed to have paid SpiceJet Rs 679 crore for issuing warrants and preference shares. Maran alleged SpiceJet had neither returned the money, nor issued warrants.

#SpiceJet