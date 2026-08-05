DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Marathon Nextgen Realty enters Sewri with Rs 450 crore GDV Residential project

Marathon Nextgen Realty enters Sewri with Rs 450 crore GDV Residential project

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:23 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited ("MNRL" or "the Company") has announced that its subsidiary, Sunset Spaces Private Limited ("Sunset Spaces"), entered into a Joint Development Agreement for a cluster redevelopment project in Sewri, Mumbai. The proposed development will comprise a high-rise residential tower with high-street retail spaces.

Advertisement

The project is situated on a land parcel admeasuring approximately 7,500 square metres and has an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately ₹450 crore for MNRL. The development potential and estimated GDV are subject to receipt of the requisite statutory approvals, finalisation of development plans, applicable regulations and prevailing market conditions.

Advertisement

Commenting on the development, Mr. Parmeet Shah, Director, Sunset Spaces Private Limited, said: "We are pleased to announce our entry into Sewri through this joint development project. Sewri is a well-connected and strategically important South Mumbai micro-market, with major infrastructure investments significantly improving its connectivity and long-term growth potential. The project gives Marathon a strong and visible presence in a location where we have not previously operated.

Our strategy is to steadily expand the Marathon footprint across high-potential Mumbai micro-markets through carefully selected opportunities. This joint development marks our expansion into cluster redevelopment, complementing our recent entry into society redevelopment. These avenues further broaden the routes through which we can grow, while remaining disciplined about location, product quality and execution."

Advertisement

Sewri is emerging as one of Mumbai's most well-connected locations. The operational Atal Setu has positioned the area as an important gateway between South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The upcoming Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector is expected to substantially improve east-west connectivity by bridging Atal Setu, the Coastal Road, and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Beyond its excellent connectivity, Sewri offers beautiful views of Mumbai's eastern waterfront, which is often home to flocks of flamingos. The area's improving accessibility, South Mumbai location, amazing views and relative value compared with more established nearby markets strengthen Sewri's long-term appeal as a residential destination.

The project will now progress through the planning and regulatory approval process. The Company will make further disclosures regarding approvals, project timelines and other material developments in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

About Marathon NextGen Realty Ltd.

For over 56 years now, Marathon Group has been helping shape Mumbai's skyline. Founded in 1969 by Ramniklal Zaverbhai Shah, the Group has completed over 100 projects in the city with a portfolio encompassing townships, affordable housing, luxury residential, retail, small business spaces, and corporate parks. Marathon is design-driven and engineering-focused with a leadership team comprising of technocrats. Mr. Chetan Shah, Chairman & Mr. Mayur Shah, Vice-Chairman, have completed their engineering from US and the third generation of the company comprising of the three heads of project -Mr. Kaivalya Shah, Mr. Parmeet Shah, and Mr. Samyag Shah are highly qualified having completed their education from US and bring years of real estate experience. Marathon has strong in-house capabilities in design, engineering, execution, marketing, and sales and prides itself on its transparency, customer-centricity and is among one of the most trusted Developers. The Group has ongoing projects at Lower Parel, Byculla, Mulund, and land banks at Bhandup, Thane, Dombivli and Panvel.

More information is available at https://www.marathonnextgen.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts