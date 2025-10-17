Marengo Asia Hospitals acquires majority stake in 350-bed Sunshine Global Hospitals

NEW DELHI, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marengo Asia Hospitals has further strengthened its Western India footprint with majority acquisition of Sunshine Global Hospitals — a prominent multi-specialty hospital chain in Gujarat with presence in Surat and Vadodara and a combined capacity of 350 beds. Both hospital units are NABH-accredited and offer more than 20 super-specialties.

Advertisement

Marengo Asia Hospitals focuses on providing tertiary and quaternary care, creating 'Centers of Excellence' across medical specialties, and adopting a 'patient first' approach. This acquisition further consolidates its presence in Gujarat where it already has two facilities located in Ahmedabad and Bhuj.

Advertisement

This acquisition follows Marengo Asia Hospitals' recent expansions into Varanasi with Metis-The Medicity, marking its entry into a new state (Uttar Pradesh), and into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), marking its first international collaboration with Specialized Najran Hospital. With all these additions, Marengo Asia Hospitals now operates a total of 8 hospitals with a cumulative capacity of 2,500 beds, supported by a team of over 900 doctors and 5,200 employees.

Advertisement

"As we expand our presence in Western India, we are excited to enter 2 prominent cities of Vadodara and Surat and bring in our advanced tertiary and quaternary care expertise to the people of these cities and nearby areas," said Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member, Managing Director and Group CEO, Marengo Asia Hospitals. "Every new hospital we bring into the Marengo Asia Hospitals' network strengthens our commitment to the 'Patient First' approach — making specialized, affordable, and compassionate care accessible to more people, closer to their homes. Marengo Asia Hospitals aims to grow sustainably by developing clinical Centers of Excellence across specialties to deliver the best clinical outcomes for its patients."

About Marengo Asia Hospitals:

Advertisement

Marengo Asia Hospitals with its headquarter in NCR is a multi-specialty hospital chain focused on providing tertiary and quaternary care, creating 'Centers of Excellence' across medical specialties, and adopting a 'Patient First' approach. Its hospital network is currently spread across Northern and Western India. Marengo Asia Hospitals is founded and backed by Samara Capital, Havells and Godrej family offices and Dr Raajiv Singhal and is one of the fastest growing unlisted hospital chains with a revenue run-rate of Rs INR 1,200crs p.a.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798998/MAH_SGH_Deal_Signing.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)