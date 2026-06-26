Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, launches 'Proctor Robotic Surgery' program, enabling remote guidance for robotic knee replacements in smaller cities

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Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 26: As robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery continues to transform orthopedic care, expert Tele-proctoring has emerged as a critical factor in ensuring successful adoption, patient safety, and optimal surgical outcomes. To facilitate robotic knee replacement surgery accessible to patients living in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad has introduced a Mentorship program on "Tele-Proctor Robotic Surgery". This is a patient-centric, local, or home-based care program aimed at reducing travel burden, improving access, and lowering costs. Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, is the first in the country to initiate this Tele-proctoring service for robotic knee replacement.

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Under this program, a 67-year-old woman in Palwal, Haryana, successfully underwent Tele-proctor robotic knee replacement surgery. The procedure was performed by Dr. Inderjeet Singh at his centre in Palwal, with real-time remote guidance from Dr. Anurag Aggarwal (who was sitting at Marengo Asia hospital, Faridabad)

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Dr. Anurag Aggarwal, Clinical Director and Head - Orthopaedics & Robotic Joint Replacement, Marengo Asia Hospitals said, "Today Tele-Proctoring is bridging the gap between technical training and real-world surgical mastery by directing surgeons through live procedures under the supervision of experienced robotic experts. During robotic knee replacement procedures, it significantly improves surgeon confidence, procedural accuracy, and overall patient experience.

Dr. Anurag Aggarwal further added, "We as proctor have operated on 3-4 cases of knee replacement using robotic technology in cities like Palwal and so on. This new advancement is called 'Tele-Proctorship,' where a skilled Robotic surgeon can perform a surgery from a distance. This new advancement is a win-win situation for the patient as well as the surgeon. One of the main challenges of robotic joint surgery is Pre-operative planning (It decides the limb alignment, implant sizing, and implant positioning) and calculating the Gap Balancing (It gives stability to the knee during the full range of movement), which actually proves the outcome of the surgery. In Tele-Proctorship, the skilled surgeon performs all these from a distance, and the outcome is also positive.

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Dr. Navneet Singh Chhabra, Facility Director, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, added, "We are proud to offer specialized services like Tele-proctoring for treating patients suffering from knee joint problems in tier2 and tier 3 cities. This achievement reflects our continuous focus on transforming the lives of people and providing them with quality of life through world-class healthcare services and clinical expertise. We are committed to deliver advanced, safe, and patient-centric care. Our vision is to make these services available to patients across the globe."

Dr. Inderjit Singh, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Gurunanak Hospital, Palwal, said, "Being part of this tele-proctored robotic knee replacement surgery marks a significant step towards making advanced orthopaedic care accessible beyond metro cities. With the support and guidance of experts through Tele-robotic technology, we were able to deliver precision-driven treatment to the patient here in Palwal. This achievement reflects how innovation and collaboration can bridge healthcare gaps and improve patient outcomes."

Tele-proctoring utilizes advanced telecommunication technology integrated with fully automated robotic systems like MISSO, enabling real-time surgical guidance, secure connectivity, and enhanced precision, which allows expert surgeons to remotely monitor and support procedures with exceptional accuracy.

About Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad

Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, is a leading super-specialty healthcare facility with a capacity of 600 beds, committed to the principles of Awareness, Accessibility, Affordability, and Accountability. With a strong team of 500+ doctors and 400+ nursing staff across the group, the hospital offers advanced care across specialties, including Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Cardiology & Cardiothoracic Surgery, Neurosciences, Oncology, Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Lung Transplant, and Critical Care. Driven by a 'Patient First' philosophy, the hospital integrates global expertise with cutting-edge technology, while also adhering to ESG principles and sustainable healthcare practices.

Proctor must be equipped with high experience in robotic joint replacement surgery. Proctoring helps improve patient safety, minimize technical errors, ensure proper use of robotic systems, and train surgeons before independent practice.

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