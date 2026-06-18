Mari State University Forges Strategic Academic Alliances at II Indo-Russian Education Summit 2026

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New Delhi [India], June 18: The II Indo-Russian Education Summit brought together reputed dignitaries from India and Russia, including H.E. Denis Alipov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of India; Dr. Tatyana Semenova, Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation; and Dr. Pavel Shevtsov, Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo, along with the Rectors and Vice Rectors of reputed universities of Russian federation.

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The Indian Side was represented by Dr. Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth - Chairman, National Medical Commission, Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak - President, Association of Indian Universities, Prof. P.K. Gupta - Founder and Chairman, Sharda Group of Institutions, Prof. Gurinder Singh - Vice Chancellor, Amity Education Group, Dr. Mahesh Verma - Vice Chancellor, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Dr. Vandana Chaudhary - Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, Air Marshal (Dr.) Pawan Kapoor (Retd.) - Technical Advisor, Rus Education, and others.

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Mari State University, one of the leading universities of Russia, marked a significant milestone at the II Indo-Russian Education Summit 2026, held on 28th & 29th May 2026 at Le Meridien, New Delhi. Representing the university at the prestigious summit was Prof. Mikhail N. Shvetsov, Rector of Mari State University, who led the institution's delegation at one of the year's most consequential Indo-Russian academic platforms.

Established in 1972 under the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, Mari State University is a rapidly growing classical university located in Yoshkar-Ola, the capital of the Mari El Republic. With a core mission of making quality higher education globally accessible, MarSU is particularly known for its strength in healthcare education, nurturing compassionate and skilled professionals equipped with knowledge in innovative diagnostic, treatment, and preventive healthcare.

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The summit witnessed MarSU formalising MoUs with India's leading institutions--Indraprastha University of Engineering and Construction (IPEC) and Symbiosis International University. These agreements mark a defining step towards structured academic collaboration, joint research initiatives, and student exchange programmes between Russia and India.

These partnerships reflect MarSU's expanding vision to integrate its academic strengths with India's vibrant higher education ecosystem, creating pathways for students and researchers from both nations.

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