Mari State University organizes the Round Table Conference on the Sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit 2026

SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 18: On the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, Mari State University, in collaboration with Rus Education, held a round table conference titled “University Bridge: Russia and India in the BRICS Scientific and Educational Space,” bringing together academicians, education leaders, and distinguished dignitaries to discuss India-Russia academic and strategic relationships, student mobility, and medical education.

Advertisement

The round table discussed opportunities for deeper cooperation in the field of education, science, research and student mobility.

Advertisement

India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi. The summit brought together 11 developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, focusing on contemporary issues with global or regional significance along with issues of global, political and economic governance.

The event became a platform for meaningful dialogue on the growing India-Russia academic relationship and the role played by universities in creating stronger institutional partnerships and people-to-people connections. Discussions also revolved around the significance of the BRICS Summit as a platform for multilateral academic engagement and how Indian and Russian universities can develop long-term cooperation in research, education, and human capital development.

Advertisement

The platform brought together leading academic luminaries including Prof. Mikhail Nikolaevich Shvetsov, Rector of Mari State University, along with Fominykh Aleksey Evgenievich, Associate Professor of the Department of Intercultural Communication at Mari State University; Natalia Bastrakova – Deputy Director for Work with Foreign Students, Medical Institute, Mari State University; Mikhail Vasilyevich Dubinin, Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Cell Biology, and Microbiology of Mari State University, and faculty members and 5th-year students of the Medical Institute of Mari State University.

The Indian academic delegation included Air Marshal Dr Pawan Kapoor (Retd), Technical Advisor, Rus Education, and Chairman, Advisory Committee on FMG Qualifications, NMC, India; Shri Puneet Agarwal, Vice Chairman, Inderprastha Engineering College; Prof. Kandarpa Das, Vice Chancellor, Girijananda Chowdhury University, Guwahati, Assam; Dr. Divyansh Kumar; Dr. Manish Landage; Rajiv Yeravdekar, Vice-Chancellor of Symbiosis International University, and representatives from Santosh University and other leading institutions.

The roundtable highlighted key avenues for bilateral collaboration between India and the Russian Federation, including:

- History and Prospects of Cooperation between Russia and India;

- Education as a Medium of Strengthening Indo-Russian Relations

- India and Russia in BRICS: A Partnership Shaping the Future of Multilateral Cooperation

- India-Russia Cooperation Experience and Vision: University Bridge, Russia and India in the Scientific and Educational Space of BRICS

- India Cooperation Through Education and Culture

The event commenced with the opening academic dialogue by Prof. Mikhail Nikolaevich Shvetsov spoke about the longstanding relationship between the two countries and the importance of educational and cultural exchanges in strengthening mutual understanding. He further said that universities can serve as bridges between societies by creating opportunities for academic interaction, research collaboration and student mobility.

Among the Indian dignitaries, Air Marshal (Retd.) Dr. Pawan Kapoor, Technical Advisor, Rus Education, highlighted the role of education in building sustained institutional and people-to-people connections between India and Russia. The growing movement of Indian students towards Russian universities, particularly in medical education, was also part of the discussion on international student mobility.

Moving ahead, Mr. Fominykh Aleksey Evgenievich, Associate Professor of the Department of Intercultural Communication at Mari State University, shared his valuable insights on the growing importance of academic engagement within the BRICS framework and the potential for cooperation across education, culture, research, and other areas.

Research collaboration was another important theme of the round table. Mikhail Vasilyevich Dubinin, Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Cell Biology and Microbiology at Mari State University, talked about the ongoing research cooperation between the two universities and provided an opportunity to discuss outcomes as well as possibilities for future joint academic and scientific initiatives.

The round table also focused on the growing Indian student community of Mari State University, particularly the medical students. The presence of Indian students and faculty members at the event reflected the growing diverse academic environment at the university and the importance of student experiences in shaping international educational partnerships.

The “University Bridge” roundtable provided a valuable platform for India and Russia to explore new opportunities for academic, scientific, and student collaboration, highlighting the role of universities in fostering stronger institutional connections and advancing cooperation within the BRICS educational and scientific space.

For Students Exploring MBBS in Russia

For students and parents considering MBBS in Russia, particularly at Mari State University, having the right information and guidance can make the admission journey easier. Students can seek assistance through the university’s official admission partners, Rus Education, for information about eligibility, admission procedures, documentation, and other requirements.

With more than 33 years of experience in guiding Indian students towards medical education abroad, Rus Education supports students through various stages of the admission journey. This includes assistance with university selection, documentation, admission formalities, visa applications, travel arrangements, and accommodation, helping students and parents navigate the process with greater clarity.

With counselling centres and branches across different cities in India, Rus Education provides students with access to in-person guidance and admission support. Over the years, the organisation has assisted thousands of Indian students pursuing medical education at universities in Russia.

Students and parents looking for further information about Mari State University and MBBS in Russia can visit, www.ruseducation.in or contact the Rus Education student helpline at 1800-833-3388.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)