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Moscow [Russia], August 19: In a significant recognition of the enduring friendship and growing cooperation between India and Russia, Prof. Mikhail Nikolaevich Shvetsov, Rector of Mari State University, was honoured in Moscow on 15 August 2026 during a special event commemorating the 80th Independence Day of India.

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The event brought together distinguished guests, diplomats, academics, educationists, representatives of the Indian and Russian communities, and prominent personalities who have contributed to strengthening the historic relationship between the two countries. Among the individuals recognised for their contribution to India-Russia relations was Prof. Mikhail Shvetsov, whose work in the field of higher education has played an important role in building stronger academic and people-to-people connections between India and Russia.

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The honour bestowed upon Prof. Shvetsov represents more than an individual achievement. It acknowledges the important role that education and universities can play in international diplomacy. Over the years, Mari State University has developed a strong association with India, particularly through medical education and the growing presence of Indian students at the university.

Education as a Bridge Between India and Russia

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Under the leadership of Prof. Shvetsov, Mari State University has actively expanded its international engagement and strengthened its academic relationship with India. The university has consistently worked towards creating an environment in which international students can receive quality education while also feeling comfortable and secure in their host country.

Mari State University has maintained regular engagement with Indian institutions and representatives of the Embassy of India in Russia concerning the education and welfare of Indian students. The university has also developed programmes aimed at creating an English-speaking educational environment, promoting international academic mobility and improving the overall experience of foreign students.

For Indian students pursuing medical education in Russia, such efforts have particular significance. The university's Medical Institute has become an important destination for international students, while the administration has placed considerable emphasis on academic support, student welfare and integration into campus life.

A Strong Focus on Indian Students

One of the most notable aspects of Prof. Shvetsov's tenure has been his personal engagement with international students, particularly those from India.

Rather than viewing international students simply as members of the university's student population, the administration has sought to create an environment where they can preserve their cultural identity while becoming part of the wider university community. Indian festivals and cultural programmes, including celebrations of Holi and Diwali, have become part of campus life, promoting cultural exchange between Indian, Russian and other international students.

The university has also focused on providing students with appropriate academic, residential and social support. These initiatives have helped Indian students adapt to life in Yoshkar-Ola and pursue their studies in a stable and welcoming environment.

Prof. Shvetsov's approach reflects a broader understanding of educational diplomacy: when students from one country study successfully in another, they become natural ambassadors of friendship between the two nations.

Supporting Students During Difficult Circumstances

Prof. Shvetsov's contribution to India-Russia educational cooperation has also extended beyond routine academic collaboration. Mari State University has been involved in supporting Indian medical students who were affected by the disruption of education in Ukraine and subsequently sought opportunities to continue their studies in Russia. The university's cooperation with Indian representatives and educational organisations helped provide a pathway for affected students.

This willingness to respond to the needs of students during challenging circumstances demonstrated that educational cooperation between India and Russia extends beyond formal agreements and institutional partnerships. It is ultimately about ensuring that students can continue their academic journeys and achieve their professional aspirations.

Strengthening Institutional Cooperation

Mari State University has continued to expand its institutional engagement with India through academic partnerships, faculty interaction, student mobility, and broader educational cooperation. In 2026, the university was represented by Prof. Shvetsov at the II Indo-Russian Education Summit in New Delhi, where MarSU participated in discussions involving senior representatives of Indian and Russian higher education and medical institutions. The university also formalised new academic partnerships with Indian institutions.

These developments demonstrate the continuing evolution of India-Russia educational relations. What began primarily as cooperation in medical education is increasingly expanding towards research, academic exchange, institutional partnerships and wider areas of higher education.

Recognition of Educational Diplomacy

The recognition received by Prof. Shvetsov in Moscow on 15 August therefore carries particular significance. It acknowledges the contribution of an academic leader who has used education as an instrument of friendship and international understanding.

For decades, India and Russia have shared a relationship based on mutual trust, respect and cooperation. Education has always been one of the strongest foundations of this relationship. Thousands of Indian students have pursued higher education in Russia, while Russian institutions have welcomed Indian students and academics.

Prof. Mikhail Shvetsov's contribution represents this people-to-people dimension of the India-Russia partnership. His efforts to strengthen academic cooperation, maintain a supportive environment for Indian students and promote cultural understanding have helped transform the university experience into a broader platform for bilateral friendship.

The award presented in Moscow on India's 80th Independence Day is therefore not merely a recognition of an individual rector. It is also a recognition of the power of education to build bridges between nations.

As India and Russia continue to deepen their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, academic institutions and educational leaders such as Prof. Shvetsov will remain important partners in carrying this relationship forward.

The honour is a fitting recognition of his commitment to quality education, student welfare and India-Russia educational cooperation, and stands as a symbol of the enduring friendship between the people of India and Russia.

Moreover, Indian Students looking to pursue their MBBS studies at Mari State University can contact the official admission partner in India, Rus Education, for further information. Students can connect directly at www.ruseducation.in or call us at 1800-833-3338.

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