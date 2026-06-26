Marichi Labs Raises a Seed Round to Build an AI-first Start-up, Leveraging Deep-Tech Infrastructure for Intelligent Conversation & Commerce

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New Delhi [India], June 26: Marichi Labs, an AI-first start-up and deep-technology company building infrastructure for Intelligent Conversation & Commerce, today announced that it has raised a seed round in funding to accelerate the development of its AI-driven platform that transforms customer conversations into structured operational workflows.

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The investment is backed by Texas AI Ventures. The CEO is Hanumant Lal Shukla, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus (B.Tech & MBA) and global business leader with more than two decades of experience in enterprise sales and distribution systems. Texas AI Ventures is based in the US and invests in early-stage companies, social venture initiatives, and niche industries.

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FOUNDING TEAM

Marichi Labs' founding team brings together three exceptional leaders united by a shared conviction that intelligent conversation will define the next era of enterprise commerce.

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Rituraj is a product-driven entrepreneur and systems architect with deep expertise in AI-powered platform engineering, distributed infrastructure, and enterprise SaaS ecosystems -- with a commanding grasp of digital transformation, data systems, and customer-centric technology architecture.

Yogesh Vashisth is an engineering architect who specialises in distributed systems, scalable software architecture, and high-performance technology platforms, and has built multiple enterprise products designed for reliability and scale.

Hanumant Lal Shukla (CEO | IIT Kharagpur -- B.Tech & MBA) is an IIT Kharagpur alumnus (B.Tech & MBA) and global business leader with more than two decades of experience building and scaling enterprise sales and distribution systems across international markets. As CEO, Hanumant brings deep commercial networks and operator instincts that provide Marichi Labs with an unmatched go-to-market foundation as it expands its footprint across India, Africa, and the Americas.

DEEP-TECH PLATFORM FOR INTELLIGENT OPERATIONS

Marichi is building AI and machine-learning powered conversational infrastructure that enables organisations to convert customer interactions into automated, measurable business operations.

-Intelligent Conversation & Commerce -- structured conversational workflows for sales, support, onboarding, and lifecycle management

-Enterprise System Integrations -- CRM, workflow engines, ticketing systems, HRMS, and operational platforms

-AI / Machine Learning Infrastructure -- intelligent routing, contextual assistance, summarisation, and knowledge workflows

-Automation & Operational Intelligence -- orchestration of business processes through automation pipelines

-Analytics & Data Infrastructure -- real-time dashboards tracking operational performance, response SLAs, and conversion metrics

Marichi follows a "Rules-First, AI-Second" architecture, ensuring that machine intelligence operates with governance, transparency, and human oversight.

NEW DELIVERY & DEVELOPMENT CENTRE -- GURUGRAM

Marichi Labs is proud to announce the opening of its Gurugram Delivery & Development Centre -- a strategic hub that significantly expands the company's operational capacity and engineering bandwidth. Strategically located in the heart of India's enterprise technology corridor, the Gurugram centre serves as the primary execution engine for client delivery, platform development, and customer success operations.

The Gurugram centre is designed to work in powerful synergy with Marichi Labs' Bengaluru Innovation Labs -- where deep-tech research, AI model development, and platform innovation continue at pace. While Bengaluru drives breakthrough thinking, Gurugram channels that innovation into enterprise-grade delivery at scale, ensuring that cutting-edge technology reaches clients faster and with greater operational precision. Together, the two centres form a dual-engine growth architecture that positions Marichi Labs to serve a rapidly expanding global client base with the speed, depth, and reliability that modern enterprises demand.

EARLY ENTERPRISE CLIENTS

The company's technology is already being used by large enterprises and SMB clients, where conversational workflows are connected to operational systems to improve responsiveness, operational efficiency, and customer experience.

With operations across Africa and India, Marichi Labs is building the infrastructure for a future where conversations become the primary interface of enterprise operations. The company plans to expand to the US market later this year.

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