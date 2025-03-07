Marico Innovation Foundation Honours Seven Game-Changing Innovators at the Tenth Edition of Indian Innovation Icons 2025

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF), a leader in driving impactful innovations in India, successfully hosted the 10th edition of the Indian Innovation Icons at the Jio World Convention Centre, today. Seven game-changing innovators were identified through two rigorous jury rounds led by business and social impact experts.

Selected from over 1,000 entries spanning diverse sectors, the winners are revolutionising industries with their breakthrough ideas. The winners in the business category include Astrome Technologies, advancing wireless telecommunication services in rural and remote areas using India's first commercial product in E-band spectrum, Chara Technologies, developing rare-Earth magnet-free electric motor systems for EVs and industrial machinery, Indra Water, utilising a decentralised and modular water treatment system to recycle sewage/ industrial wastewater and Skyroot Aerospace, providing cost-effective and on-demand access to space for global satellite operators.

In the social category, AssisTech Foundation incubates innovative disability technology start-ups, Rocket Learning enhances early childhood education at the grassroots with a focus on upskilling Anganwadi workers, and People's Archive of Rural India (PARI) preserves rural India's stories through a digital archive.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) won the Global Game-Changer Award for democratising digital payments in India and globally.

Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Limited and Founder, Marico Innovation Foundation said, "What sets Indian Innovation Icons apart is its ability to identify and recognise innovators at a time when their sectors are still emerging. Across nine editions and 70 winners, we are proud that over 80% of the innovators felicitated have stood the test of time and their innovations have gone on to create real socio-economic or environmental impact in India. Congratulations to the winners of Indian Innovation Icons 2025, who represent the creativity and diversity of services and products emerging from India."

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Chandra, Honorary Chairperson, Governing Council of Marico Innovation Foundation added, "Our long-standing commitment to innovation is evident by the fact that we are in the tenth edition of the awards. With the new identity of MIF's Indian Innovation Icons, we are further strengthening this commitment to game-changing ideas."

Innovation for Infrastructure and Economic Growth

The winners in the business segment share a focus on strengthening India's infrastructure, vital for India's ambition to become a global economic leader. Innovations in clean energy, wastewater management, space technology, and telecommunications are laying the foundation for a sustainable and inclusive future. Technologies like high-speed wireless network systems and electric motors for EVs are crucial for enhancing connectivity and promoting India's leadership in sustainable solutions. These breakthroughs will make infrastructure more accessible, cost-effective, and future-ready, helping India meet its growth targets while reducing its environmental impact.

Social Equity and Inclusivity at the Core

The Indian Innovation Icons 2025 also highlight a strong commitment to social equity and inclusivity. Winners in the social category are addressing needs of underserved communities and ensuring the benefits of innovation reach all sectors of society.

Turning Plastic Waste into an Opportunity: A Collaborative Sustainable Future

A key highlight of the event was a panel discussion on Turning Plastic Waste into an Opportunity: A Collaborative Sustainable Future. The discussion called for collaborative strategies for the FMCG sector to foster circular economies. With increasing pressure on companies to act sustainably, the panellists, consisting of Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Limited and Founder, Marico Innovation Foundation, Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd, and Masood Mallick, Managing Director & Group CEO, Re Sustainability Limited, and moderated by Anubha Bhonsle, Founder, Newsworthy.Studio shared actionable insights for an integrated end-to-end model bringing community and citizens together, with commercially viable, brand to brand circularity.

Beyond Recognition: Scaling Innovators for Greater Impact

Demonstrating its commitment to supporting innovation beyond the event, the Foundation will continue to mentor the Icons. In addition, the innovations will be displayed on MIF's InnoWin Day to be held on April 3.

"This platform is more than an event--it is a movement to propel India's most promising innovators forward," said Suranjana Ghosh, Head of Marico Innovation Foundation. "With a sharp eye for spotting high-impact innovations early on, every edition not only recognises bold ideas but actively builds an ecosystem that nurtures and accelerates their success."

Founded by Mr. Harsh Mariwala in 2003, the Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF) nurtures and promotes innovations. The erstwhile 'Innovation for India' Awards, started in 2006, are the first platform in India to recognise and celebrate pioneering innovations. This biennial event, now rebranded as Indian Innovation Icons, has set the standard for recognising groundbreaking innovations in India, bringing together leaders and thinkers to celebrate and support innovative ideas.

