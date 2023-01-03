Market benchmarks decline in early trade

Mumbai, January 3
Equity benchmarks declined in early trade on Tuesday amid mixed trends in Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.
The 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 159.01 points to 61,008.78. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 47.65 points to 18,149.80.
From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Nestle and HDFC were the major laggards.
Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints were among the winners.
Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul traded lower, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted in the green.
International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.27 per cent to USD 85.68 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded shares worth Rs 212.57 crore on Monday, according to the exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...