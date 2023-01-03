Market benchmarks decline in early trade

PTI

Mumbai, January 3

Equity benchmarks declined in early trade on Tuesday amid mixed trends in Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 159.01 points to 61,008.78. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 47.65 points to 18,149.80.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Nestle and HDFC were the major laggards.

Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul traded lower, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted in the green.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.27 per cent to USD 85.68 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded shares worth Rs 212.57 crore on Monday, according to the exchange data.