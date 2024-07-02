Market closes at fresh record high

PTI

Mumbai: The 30-share BSE Sensex on Monday rebounded by 443.46 points or 0.56 per cent to close at an all-time high of 79,476.19. During the day, the barometer soared 528.27 points or 0.66 per cent to 79,561. The broader Nifty rose by 131.35 points or 0.55 per cent to close at a fresh lifetime high of 24,141.95.

