Market falls for 5th session on trot

Mumbai, February 22

Benchmark BSE Sensex plummeted by nearly 383 points in a volatile trade on Tuesday due to losses in index heavyweights TCS, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank amid massive selloffs in global markets triggered by deepening geopolitical tensions.

After sinking about 1,300 points in early deals, the 30-share barometer finally closed lower by 382.91 points at 57,300.68 points.

The broader NSE Nifty too reclaimed part of its early losses before closing 114.45 points lower at 17,092.20.

On the Sensex chart, Tata Steel fell the most by 3.64%, followed by TCS (3.59%), and SBI (2.67%).

“Escalations in Ukraine tensions with Russia recognising two pro-Russian rebel regions have aggravated the crisis. The economic consequences are already visible in higher crude and gold prices,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said. — PTI

SENSEX TANKS 382.91 POINTS

UKRAINE STANDOFF TO BLAME

CLOSES AT 57,300.68

NSE Nifty sheds 114.45 points to close lower at 17,092.20

Tata Steel fell the most by 3.64%, followed by TCS (3.59%) and SBI (2.67%)