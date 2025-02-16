Market outlook: Investors eye FIIs flows, currency trends, US tariff speculations, and key domestic data in upcoming week

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Market participants in the coming week starting from Monday are expected to react to the Foreign Institutional Investments (FIIs) flow, currency movement, speculation regarding US tariffs and their impact on global trade and key domestic data.

According to experts, the markets are likely to experience positive momentum in the coming week.

"With the earnings season behind us, market focus will shift to trends in FII flows and currency movements for further cues. Additionally, speculation regarding U.S. tariffs and their impact on global trade will remain a key factor to watch," said Ajit Mishra--SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd., observing the sentiment of the market.

Advertisement

On the domestic front, as per Mishra, high-frequency data releases such as HSBC Manufacturing PMI, HSBC Composite PMI, and HSBC Services PMI, which are scheduled for the upcoming week, will be watched.

While Abhishek Pandya, research analyst at StoxBox, stated, "India's markets are likely to experience positive momentum in the coming week, driven by favourable macroeconomic indicators, such as the delay of reciprocal tariffs by the U.S. and a stable policy environment."

Advertisement

As per Pandya, the latest inflation rate, which stands at 4.31 percent, marking a five-month low, reinforces the RBI's confidence in a benign inflation trajectory and allows it to focus on growth.

"Global cues, particularly from the FOMC minutes and the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, will be closely monitored," Pandya added.

According to the market experts, the investors will also pay attention to corporate earnings and upcoming economic data releases to further validate the growth revival narrative.

"Taking into account the current dynamics of the global market, we expect to see moderate to positive momentum in the upcoming week," Pandya added.

Markets resumed their corrective phase after two weeks of recovery, shedding nearly two and a half percent.

The sentiment remained negative throughout the week, primarily weighed down by persistent selling from FIIs, mixed corporate earnings, and ongoing concerns over the global tariff war.

However, a moderation in retail inflation and resilience in select heavyweight stocks helped limit the pace of decline mid-week. All major sectors faced selling pressure in line with the broader market, with realty, energy, and auto among the top losers.

Eventually, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, ended near their weekly lows at 22,929.20 and 75,939.21, respectively. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)