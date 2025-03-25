DT
Market rallies for sixth day, investors richer by Rs 27.1 L cr

Market rallies for sixth day, investors richer by Rs 27.1 L cr

Positive global cues lead to bargain hunting
article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:14 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
With the BSE benchmark Sensex continuing to rally for the sixth trading day, surging nearly 6 per cent during this period, the wealth of market investors has swelled by Rs 27.10 lakh crore.

To settle at an over six-week high of 77,984.38, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 1,078.87 points or 1.40 per cent on Monday. It jumped 1,201.72 points or 1.56 per cent to 78,107.23 during the day.

With this, the BSE benchmark zoomed 4,155.47 points or 5.62 per cent in the past six trading days during which the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms soared Rs 27,10,918.98 crore to Rs 4,18,29,351.91 crore (USD 4.87 trillion) during this period.

While NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were the biggest gainers, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Nestle and Infosys remained the losers.

Satish Chandra Aluri, Analyst, Lemonn Markets Desk, said the indices extended gains on positive global cues, building on the positive momentum from last week as bargain hunting continued. Broader mid and smallcaps ended the day with strong gains.

