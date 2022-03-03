Market snaps two-day gains as conflict escalates

Mumbai, March 2
Reversing their two-session rising streak, equity benchmarks buckled under selling pressure on Wednesday as the Russia-Ukraine war hammered investor confidence and roiled financial markets globally. A sharp depreciation in the rupee, unabated selling by foreign investors and lacklustre macroeconomic data added to the gloom, analysts said.
SENSEX TANKS 778.38 POINTS
RUPEE SLIPS TO 75.80 VS US $
CLOSES AT 55,468.90
- NSE Nifty shed 187.95 points to close at 16,605.95
- Maruti was the top loser (6%), followed by Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints & ICICI Bank
The Sensex opened weak and plunged about 1,200 points in intra-day trade, before recovering some lost ground. It finally ended 778.38 points lower at 55,468.90. On similar lines, the Nifty shed 187.95 points to close at 16,605.95.
Maruti Suzuki was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tumbling 6%. Other auto stocks too bore the brunt of heavy selling. Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, HDFC twins and UltraTech Cement were among the other prominent laggards, slipping as much as 5.14%.
On the other hand, Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance Industries, Nestle India and Axis Bank climbed up to 5.54%. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations