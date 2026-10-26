Market volatility to persist ahead of US elections and central bank policies: Axis Direct’s Hemang Gor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Indian equity markets are grappling with heightened volatility, driven by upcoming US presidential elections, global central bank rate decisions, and crucial corporate earnings, according to Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst for Derivatives and Technical Research at Axis Direct.

Speaking exclusively with ANI News in Mumbai on Monday, Gor analysed the recent 4 per cent drop in benchmark indices and outlined trading strategies for the volatile week ahead.

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Addressing the technical posture of the market following a sharp correction in October, Gor noted that while the Put-Call Ratio (PCR) is nearing oversold territory at approximately 0.81, historical patterns indicate that rebounds are likely to be short-lived.

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"Whenever there has been a bounce back, it has only stayed for one day or maybe the next day and then it gets faded out," Gor explained. He added that the broader trading range for Nifty is currently capped between 23,000 on the upside and 22,300 to 22,000 on the downside.

Market participants are navigating multiple high-stakes triggers this week, including monetary policy announcements from the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, alongside high-profile corporate earnings from global tech giants and domestic banking heavyweights.

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Gor highlighted that the upcoming US election on November 3 is a primary driver behind elevated market anxiety.

"That is also one of the reasons why the implied volatility, or the India VIX is right now trading at such a higher level," he stated, noting that India VIX is hovering near 18 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) maintain a predominantly bearish stance, with index futures positioning ratios sticking firmly between 0.10 and 0.12. For traders seeking to hedge downside risks during this turbulent period, Gor recommended a defined-risk option strategy.

"Ideally, the best strategy will be that we buy a put spread," he advised, detailing a structure involving November 3 weekly options that caps maximum risk at approximately Rs 6,200 while offering a profit potential of up to Rs 13,000.

On the sectoral front, Gor pointed out that while IT stocks are witnessing short-covering ahead of earnings, sectors like auto and pharma offer relative resilience, whereas private banking names require caution. Bank Nifty holds robust technical support at 53,000, while 56,000 to 56,500 remains a critical reversal hurdle.

"In banking, particularly private banking, we can go on the short side" for weekly positioning, Gor noted, pointing to select private lenders for short-term tactical trades. (ANI)

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