Marketing Leader Amit Dhawan launches The Flip Life, a self-help book that explores the power of perspective

New Delhi [India], October 16: Entrepreneur, writer and marketing leader Amit Dhawan has launched his debut book, The Flip Life, a self-help title that explores how a change in perspective can often change everything else.

Published by Nuvoice and exclusively distributed by Penguin Random House, The Flip Life brings together original thoughts, one-liners and reflections on themes like purpose, resilience, clarity and self-awareness. It is written for anyone trying to find balance in a world that moves too fast, and meaning in moments that often go unnoticed.

The book captures Amit's signature writing style that has quietly connected with readers across LinkedIn and Instagram, where his posts on life, work and mindset have been widely shared. With The Flip Life, those reflections now take shape in a more intimate, structured form, serving as a companion for reflection rather than a manual for success.

The book features thought-provoking lines that remind readers to slow down, listen within and trust their own rhythm:

"The definition of a tough day changes with every tough day."

"Don't try to solve everything in one day but do (try to) solve it one day."

"You know the answer in your gut. You always do."

"Sometimes we don't push a rock out of our way thinking it might not move. But if we don't push it, it will not move."

"This book isn't about motivation or milestones," says Amit Dhawan. "It's about the small flips that bring us back to ourselves. Sometimes perspective changes before life does, and that's enough to begin again."

Structured across five sections: Perspective, The Inner Game, Work & Worth, People & Pain, and The Chaos of Clarity, The Flip Life weaves brevity with reflection to help readers pause, reframe and rediscover clarity in their own stories.

About the Author

Amit Dhawan, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is an entrepreneur, writer and marketing leader. Over the past decade, he has led award-winning agencies such as Schbang Delhi, Sociowash and Art-E, guiding legacy brands, including several Fortune 500s, through moments that demanded more than just marketing, and helping category-defining startups scale, some of which are now unicorns. The Flip Life is his first book.

About Nuvoice

Nuvoice is a contemporary publishing imprint that champions new Indian voices shaping modern thought. It focuses on stories, ideas and reflections that inspire self-awareness, creativity and change. Through its growing list of authors, Nuvoice aims to make meaningful writing more accessible, relevant and deeply human.

