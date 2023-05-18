Markets bounce back after 2 days of fall amid rally in global equities

PTI

Mumbai, May 18

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Thursday, bouncing back from a two-day fall, amid a rally in the global stock markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 395.26 points to 61,955.90 in early trade. The NSE Nifty jumped 115.45 points to 18,297.20.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Nestle, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the biggest gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Motors were the laggards.

In Asia, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong markets were trading in the green.

The US market had ended with significant gains on Wednesday.