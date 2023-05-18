Markets bounce back after 2 days of fall amid rally in global equities

Mumbai, May 18
Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Thursday, bouncing back from a two-day fall, amid a rally in the global stock markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 395.26 points to 61,955.90 in early trade. The NSE Nifty jumped 115.45 points to 18,297.20.
Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Nestle, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the biggest gainers.
Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Motors were the laggards.
In Asia, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong markets were trading in the green.
The US market had ended with significant gains on Wednesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences
Bikaner MP Meghwal assigned independent charge as Minister o...
Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy
MLAs’ support and mass appeal favour Siddharamaiah, swearing...
Supreme Court upholds validity of Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’
A five-judge Constitution bench also upholds the validity of...
US court allows 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India
Pakistani-Canadian businessman Rana was arrested in the US f...
High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab
While power has been restored in many districts around 6.30 ...