Markets bounce back after falling in early trade

Mumbai, June 1
Equity benchmark indices declined in initial trade on Thursday but soon bounced back to trade in the positive territory amid strong GDP data, continuous foreign fund inflows and a largely optimistic trend in Asian markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 77.28 points to 62,544.96 in early trade even after a positive beginning. The NSE Nifty dipped 15.35 points to 18,519.05.
However, later both the benchmark indices bounced back and were trading in the green.
The Sensex quoted 109.45 points higher at 62,731.69 and the Nifty traded with a gain of 36.75 points at 18,571.15.
From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Power Grid, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, ITC and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.
Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and Axis Bank were among the gainers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM's security team declines Centre's Z plus security cover to Bhagwant Mann for Punjab and Delhi areas
Says the CM is protected at both these places by the Punjab ...
POCSO, sexual harassment norms violated for WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Police say report on wrestlers’ allegations to be submitted ...
Wrestlers' issue to come up at khap mahapanchayat in UP's Muzaffarnagar today
The protesting wrestlers will not attend the congregation
Punjab Police nab 3 suspects involved in Rs 40 lakh loot from Sirhind petrol pump employee
Were arrested after a brief encounter in Kharar in the wee h...
Centre to set up panel under retired High Court chief justice to probe Manipur violence: Amit Shah
Said six specific cases pertaining to violent incidents to b...