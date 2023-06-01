Markets bounce back after falling in early trade

PTI

Mumbai, June 1

Equity benchmark indices declined in initial trade on Thursday but soon bounced back to trade in the positive territory amid strong GDP data, continuous foreign fund inflows and a largely optimistic trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 77.28 points to 62,544.96 in early trade even after a positive beginning. The NSE Nifty dipped 15.35 points to 18,519.05.

However, later both the benchmark indices bounced back and were trading in the green.

The Sensex quoted 109.45 points higher at 62,731.69 and the Nifty traded with a gain of 36.75 points at 18,571.15.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Power Grid, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, ITC and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.

Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and Axis Bank were among the gainers.