Markets bounce back after five-session rout

PTI

Mumbai, April 20

Benchmark indices bounced back on Wednesday after falling for five straight sessions, with investors snapping up the recently mauled IT, finance and consumption stocks amid a supportive trend overseas. A rebounding rupee further bolstered sentiment, traders said.

Halting its five-session slide, the BSE Sensex jumped 574.35 points or 1.02% to finish at 57,037.50.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 177.90 points or 1.05% to 17,136.55.

The market breadth was in favour of the bulls, with 20 of the 30 Sensex stocks closing in the green. —