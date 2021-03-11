Markets bounce back after five-session rout

Mumbai, April 20
Benchmark indices bounced back on Wednesday after falling for five straight sessions, with investors snapping up the recently mauled IT, finance and consumption stocks amid a supportive trend overseas. A rebounding rupee further bolstered sentiment, traders said.
Halting its five-session slide, the BSE Sensex jumped 574.35 points or 1.02% to finish at 57,037.50.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 177.90 points or 1.05% to 17,136.55.
The market breadth was in favour of the bulls, with 20 of the 30 Sensex stocks closing in the green. —
