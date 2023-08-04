Markets bounce back in early trade after three days of fall

Mumbai, August 4
Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Friday after three days of fall amid buying in IT counters and mixed global market trends.
Bouncing back from a three-day decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 300.1 points to 65,540.78 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 105.9 points to 19,487.55.
From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, JSW Steel, Titan and ITC were among the biggest gainers.
Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.
In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Seoul and Tokyo quoted lower.
The US markets ended marginally lower on Thursday.
Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 317.46 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
