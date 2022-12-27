Markets climb for 2nd day on firm global cues; Sensex jumps by over 360 points

Mumbai, December 27
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed with gains on Tuesday, following a firm trend in the global markets.
Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 361.01 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 60,927.43. During the day, it rallied 420.26 points or 0.69 per cent to 60,986.68.
The broader NSE Nifty climbed 117.70 points or 0.65 per cent to end at 18,132.30.
From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra and Titan were the major winners.
Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle were the laggards.
Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended with gains.
Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals.
Markets in the US were closed on Monday.
International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.49 per cent to USD 84.33 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 497.65 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
