Markets climb in early trade on buying in Reliance, banking counters

PTI

Mumbai, October 28

Equity benchmarks traded with gains in early trade on Friday helped by buying in index major Reliance Industries and banking counters along with fresh foreign fund inflows.

Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 261.95 points to 60,018.79. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 68.85 points to 17,805.80.

In the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Maruti and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major winners.

Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Nestle and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower.

Wall Street had ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors turned buyers on Thursday as they bought shares worth Rs 2,818.40 crore, as per exchange data.