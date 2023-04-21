Markets climb in early trade on buying in Reliance Industries, IT stocks

PTI

Mumbai, April 21

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Friday amid buying in index major Reliance Industries and IT counters.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 134 points to 59,766.37 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 36.4 points to 17,660.85.

Among the Sensex firms, HCL Technologies emerged as the biggest gainer, climbing nearly 2 per cent in early deals. HCL Technologies on Thursday posted a 10.85 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,983 crore for the fourth quarter of 2022-23.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Titan, Wipro, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were among the other winners.

Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets had ended in the negative territory on Thursday.