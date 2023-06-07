 Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends : The Tribune India

Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends

Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbs 235.1 points to 63,027.98

Photo for representation



PTI

Mumbai, June 7

Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade on Wednesday, tracking rally in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 235.1 points to 63,027.98. The NSE Nifty advanced 77.05 points to 18,676.05.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, IndusInd Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the major gainers.

HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green, while Tokyo quoted lower.

The US markets ended in the positive territory on Tuesday. 

