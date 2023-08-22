Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends

PTI

Mumbai, August 22

Equity benchmark indices began the trade on an optimistic note on Tuesday, extending their previous day's rally, amid a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 92.83 points to 65,308.92 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 35.5 points to 19,429.10.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel and Larsen & Toubro were the major gainers.

Jio Financial Services, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Titan were the laggards.

Shares of Jio Financial Services, the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries, listed on the bourses on Monday.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were quoting in the green while Shanghai traded lower.

The US markets ended mostly in the positive territory on Monday.

