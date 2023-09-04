Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends, encouraging domestic macroeconomic data

PTI

Mumbai, September 4

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Monday in line with firm trend in global markets and encouraging domestic macroeconomic data.

Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the optimistic trend in the domestic equity market.

Extending its previous day's rally, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 243.69 points to 65,630.85 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 91.5 points to 19,526.80.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers.

ICICI Bank, Nestle, Asian Paints and Power Grid were among the laggards.

#Mumbai