Markets climb in initial trade on firm Asian equities

Mumbai, February 20
Equity benchmark indices climbed in initial trade on Monday amid a positive trend in Asian markets.
The BSE Sensex climbed 165.9 points to 61,168.47. The NSE Nifty advanced 35.25 points to 17,979.45.
From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, HCL Technologies, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and HDFC Bank were the major winners.
Tata Steel, Wipro, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.
In Asian markets, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and China were trading in the positive territory.
The US markets had ended on a mixed note on Friday.
The 30-share BSE benchmark had declined by 316.94 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 61,002.57 on Friday. The Nifty dropped by 91.65 points or 0.51 per cent to end at 17,944.20.
International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.65 per cent to USD 83.55 per barrel.
Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded shares worth Rs 624.61 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
