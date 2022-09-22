Markets continue to trade weak; Sensex falls nearly 484 points in early trade

Mumbai, September 22
Equity indices began the trade on a bearish note on Thursday, mirroring weak global market trends after the US Fed's interest rate hike.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 483.71 points to 58,973.07 in initial trade. The NSE Nifty went lower by 137.95 points to 17,580.40.
Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Power Grid and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.
ITC, Maruti, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers in early trade.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.
The US markets ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.
The BSE benchmark had fallen by 262.96 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 59,456.78 on Wednesday. The Nifty went lower by 97.90 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 17,718.35.
Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.50 per cent to USD 90.27 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 461.04 crore on Wednesday after two days of buying, according to data available with the BSE.
