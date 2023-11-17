Markets decline in early trade; later face volatile trends

Mumbai, November 17
Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Friday amid weak cues from the Asian markets and were later trading in huge volatile trends.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 342.74 points to 65,639.74 after a weak beginning. The Nifty fell 97.75 points to 19,667.45.
Later, both the benchmark indices faced heavy volatility and were quoting between gains and losses.
Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest laggards.
Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Titan were the major gainers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly election LIVE Updates: Polling on for 230 seats of MP
Voting is under way in 64,626 polling stations set up in the...
New challenges arising from Israel-Hamas conflict, PM warns Global South
Modi was inaugurating the virtual Second Global South Summit
21 metres drilled through rubble for labourers' rescue at Uttarakhand tunnel
The labourers have been trapped since Sunday morning when a ...
Anti-terror operation in J-K’s Kulgam enters second day
Gunshots are exchanged early on Friday after a night-long lu...