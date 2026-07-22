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Home / Business / Markets decline in early trade on higher crude oil prices, selling in bank stocks

Markets decline in early trade on higher crude oil prices, selling in bank stocks

The 30-share BSE Sensex declines 403.54 points to 77,066.06 in early trade, taking the downtrend to the third day running

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:16 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early deals on Wednesday as higher crude oil prices and selling in bank stocks hit investors' sentiment.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 403.54 points to 77,066.06 in early trade, taking the downtrend to the third day running. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 114.75 points to 24,070.05.

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From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards.

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Titan, Eternal, Maruti and Asian Paints were the winners.

Elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical tensions have tempered risk appetite in the markets, according to an expert.

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Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted 1.15 per cent higher at USD 92.06 per barrel.

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