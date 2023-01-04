Markets decline in initial trade

Mumbai, January 4
Market benchmarks declined in initial trade on Wednesday amid continuous foreign fund outflows and weak trend in index major Reliance Industries.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 104.33 points to 61,189.87. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 32.45 points to 18,200.10.
From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.
Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Unilever were the winners.
Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green, while Tokyo quoted lower.
Markets in the US ended lower on Tuesday.
The BSE benchmark had climbed 126.41 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 61,294.20 on Tuesday. The Nifty gained 35.10 points or 0.19 per cent to end at 18,232.55.
International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.18 per cent to USD 81.95 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded shares worth Rs 628.07 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...