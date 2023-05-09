 Markets end flat in volatile trade amid weak trends in global equities : The Tribune India

Markets end flat in volatile trade amid weak trends in global equities

‘Domestic market relinquishes its gains as weak global sentiments take hold’

Markets end flat in volatile trade amid weak trends in global equities

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, May 9

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended flat on Tuesday, paring their intra-day gains, as investors resorted to profit-taking after the recent upsurge amid weak trends in global equities.

Traders were also awaiting the US inflation data which is expected to remain at March level prompting the Federal Reserve to prolong monetary tightening.

Even after trading with gains for most part of the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex failed to hold on to the momentum and skidded 2.92 points to settle at 61,761.33 due to fag-end volatility. During the day, it hit a high of 62,027.51 and a low of 61,654.94.

The NSE Nifty ended marginally up by 1.55 points or 0.01 per cent at 18,265.95.

“The domestic market relinquished its gains as weak global sentiments took hold. The upcoming US inflation figures have become the focal point in determining the global market trend. The US inflation rate, which is expected to remain unchanged at its March level of 5.0 per cent, is causing worries that the Fed will remain stricter for long. However, the sustained support from FIIs is guarding the domestic market from a steep correction,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Among the Sensex firms, ITC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement were the major laggards.

IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Wipro, HDFC and Maruti were among the major gainers.

“Nifty opened positive but some profit-booking at higher levels led to flat closing for the day at 18,266 levels. Global cues were mixed as investors keenly await US inflation data as this will set the tone for FOMC’s next meeting,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.35 per cent and midcap index ended marginally up by 0.03 per cent.

Among indices, utilities fell by 1.04 per cent, realty went lower by 0.81 per cent, power declined by 0.72 per cent, FMCG (0.44 per cent), consumer durables (0.37 per cent) and financial services (0.24 per cent).

Telecommunication jumped 0.94 per cent, teck (0.59 per cent), IT (0.59 per cent), energy (0.34 per cent) and healthcare (0.17 per cent).

“Markets mostly moved in tandem with global equities, which were sluggish to negative. After exhibiting some volatility in the early session, markets ended almost flat as investors resorted to selective profit-taking after the sharp spike in recent sessions,” Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo settled in the green.

European markets were trading in the negative territory. The US markets had ended on a mixed note on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Monday as they bought equities worth Rs 2,123.76 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.88 per cent to USD 76.33 per barrel.

Fitch on Tuesday affirmed India’s sovereign rating at ‘BBB-‘ with a stable outlook, on robust growth and resilient external finances, but said weak public finances remain a challenge.

The BSE benchmark had rallied 709.96 points or 1.16 per cent to settle at 61,764.25 on Monday. The Nifty had climbed 195.40 points or 1.08 per cent to end at 18,264.40.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Brigadiers and above ranks in Army will now have common uniform

2
Haryana

30 fake Gurugram hospitals unearthed in three months

3
Delhi

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

4
Nation SIT REPORT: Bent cops

Punjab DGP told to probe entire service record of drug-tainted Inspector Inderjit Singh

5
Haryana

Supreme Court raps Haryana Urban Development Authority for filing frivolous appeal, imposes Rs 1 lakh cost

6
Sports

Asia Cup set to be moved out of Pakistan after ACC members reject PCB's hybrid model

7
Ludhiana

Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

8
Himachal

400 vehicles stuck in snow evacuated from South portal of Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh highway

9
Chandigarh

Panchkula medical college to come up in Sec 32

10
Nation

At least 40% cases by Central, state govts frivolous, says SC

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Geo TV

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court in corruption case

Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadeer trust case, hi...

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah's statement on scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah's statement on scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

The Bench says public functionaries should exercise caution ...

15 dead as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

22 killed, 20 injured as bus falls from bridge in MP's Khargone

PM Modi expresses grief

Seems Ashok Gehlot’s leader is Vasundhara Raje not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Seems Ashok Gehlot's leader is Vasundhara Raje, not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Pilot also announced a 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to J...

Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case

Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case

Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last y...


Cities

View All

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage Street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Heritage Street blast: Tourism industry worried over fallout

KCF chief Paramjit Panjwar’s kin to hold ‘antim ardas’ at his native village in Tarn Taran

Punjab has something distinct about it: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Security key to nation's growth: Rajnath Singh

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11

Chandigarh: Reach out to voter, Rajnath Singh tells BJP cadre

Delhi University to send notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in future

Delhi University to send notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in future

Fire at Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

LG slams Delhi Jal Board over unhygienic water treatment plants

Days after gangster’s murder, top officials review security at Tihar Jail

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar byelection: Curtains on high-pitched campaign

Jalandhar bypoll: Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Holiday in Jalandhar on May 10

Jalandhar byelection: Jittery leaders made a beeline for deras

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to TV reporter Bhawana Kishore, two others

Similar incident had taken place in city decade ago

Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

6 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

72 papers presented at varsity seminar

Two held for migrant’s murder

Farmers protest tardy lifting of wheat

Kheri Gujran students bag four medals in kickboxing