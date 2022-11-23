Markets end higher for 2nd day on firm global trends

Mumbai, November 23
Equity benchmarks ended higher on Wednesday amid buying in banking counters and a firm trend in global markets.
Continuing its previous day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 91.62 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 61,510.58. During the day, it jumped 361.94 points or 0.58 per cent to 61,780.90.
The broader NSE Nifty gained 23.05 points or 0.13 per cent to end at 18,267.25.
From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy’s, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Maruti, NTPC, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were among the major winners.
Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher.
Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly in the green in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended higher on Tuesday.
International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.05 per cent higher at USD 89.29 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 697.83 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.
