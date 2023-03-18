Markets extend gains in see-saw trade

PTI

New Delhi: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty overcame bouts of volatility to settle in the green for the second straight session on Friday, propped up by robust demand for the metal, banking and financial stocks amid a firm trend in global equities. PTI

RBI imposes Rs 5 lakh penalty on HDFC

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it had imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on (HDFC) for non-compliance with certain provisions issued by the National Housing Bank.