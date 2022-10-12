Markets extend losses; Sensex tanks 844 pts

Mumbai, October 11
Market benchmarks closed deep in the red on Tuesday, mirroring a negative trend overseas as tightening monetary policy globally and escalation of the war in Ukraine continued to weigh on sentiment.
Sliding for the third straight session, the Sensex slumped 843.79 points to settle at 57,147.32. The Nifty tumbled 257.45 points to end at 16,983.55.
“Investors are becoming risk-averse due to rising geopolitical turmoil and worries about the global economic slump. Investors’ caution ahead of the announcement of inflation data prevented a better-than-expected start to IT earnings from improving market mood. “However, as compared to global counterparts, domestic selling is not as aggressive since FII selling is primarily absorbed by DIIs,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
