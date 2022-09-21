Markets fall after 2-day gain; US Fed policy decision eyed

Mumbai, September 21
Equity indices ended lower on Wednesday amid mixed global market trends ahead of the keenly awaited US Fed interest rate decision.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 262.96 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 59,456.78. During the day, it tanked 444.34 points or 0.74 per cent to 59,275.40.
The NSE Nifty went lower by 97.90 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 17,718.35.
Among the 30-share Sensex pack, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's, TCS and Bharti Airtel were the biggest laggards.
However, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle were the gainers.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.
European bourses were trading mostly higher in mid-session deals. The US markets had ended in the negative territory on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 2.38 per cent to USD 92.78 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were buyers as they bought shares worth a net Rs 1,196.19 crore on Tuesday, according to data available with the BSE.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...