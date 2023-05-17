Markets fall for 2nd day running

PTI

Mumbai, May 17

Market benchmark indices declined in early trade on Wednesday, extending their previous day's fall, dragged down by IT counters and a weak trend in the US equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 100.87 points to 61,831.60 after a flat start to the trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 29.1 points to 18,257.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.

Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, UltraTech Cement, and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

In Asia, Seoul, and Tokyo markets were trading in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US market ended lower on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors were buyers on Tuesday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,406.86 crore, according to exchange data.