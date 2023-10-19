Markets fall for second day running on weak global trends

Mumbai, October 19
Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Thursday, falling for the second day running, amid weak trends in global markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.
Disappointing earnings from IT services company Wipro also dragged the benchmarks lower.
The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 490.44 points to 65,386.58. The Nifty fell 137.5 points to 19,533.60.
Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the other major laggards.
IndusInd Bank and ITC were the gainers.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the negative territory.
The US markets ended lower on Wednesday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.52 per cent to USD 91.02 a barrel.
