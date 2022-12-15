Markets fall in early trade

Mumbai, December 15
Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Thursday following weak global markets amid the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 186.74 points to 62,491.17. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 51.95 points to 18,608.35.
From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and UltraTech Cement were the major laggards.
IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and NTPC were among the winners.
Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.
The US markets had ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.
The BSE benchmark had climbed 144.61 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 62,677.91 on Wednesday. The Nifty had advanced 52.30 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 18,660.30.
International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.65 per cent to USD 82.16 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers on Wednesday as they bought shares worth Rs 372.16 crore, according to exchange data.
