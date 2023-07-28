Markets fall in early trade

Mumbai, July 28
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday amid foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the US markets.
Extending its previous day's fall, the 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 204.84 points to 66,061.98. The NSE Nifty declined 60.35 points to 19,599.55.
From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major laggards.
Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Reliance Industries and Wipro were among the gainers.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green while Tokyo quoted lower.
The US markets had ended in the negative territory on Thursday.
Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.40 per cent lower at USD 83.90 a barrel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India is an indispensable partner for free and open Indo-Pacific: Japanese foreign minister
Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a two-day ...
Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in Supreme Court on Manipur video
Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...
Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street
Mother seeks govt help to bring her back to India
Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals
It is being said that some kind of gas leaked there
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ event that focuses on semiconductor industry
Modi, who has been on a two-day Gujarat visit, is scheduled ...