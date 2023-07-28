 Markets fall in early trade : The Tribune India

Photo for representation



PTI

Mumbai, July 28

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday amid foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the US markets.

Extending its previous day's fall, the 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 204.84 points to 66,061.98. The NSE Nifty declined 60.35 points to 19,599.55.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Reliance Industries and Wipro were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green while Tokyo quoted lower.

The US markets had ended in the negative territory on Thursday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.40 per cent lower at USD 83.90 a barrel.

#Mumbai #Sensex

