Markets fall in early trade after 8 days of rally

Mumbai, December 2
Equity benchmark indices began the trade on a bearish note on Friday, halting their eight-day rally, amid a weak trend in global markets.
After beginning the trade on a negative note, the 30-share BSE Sensex further declined 305.61 points to 62,978.58. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 79.65 points to 18,732.85.
Among the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints and Nestle were among the major laggards.
Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and ITC were the winners.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.
International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.3 per cent higher at USD 87.14 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded shares worth Rs 1,565.93 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder
Says the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to ...
Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...
Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran
The hexacopter was recovered in a joint operation by the Pun...