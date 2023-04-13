 Markets fall in early trade after 8 days of rally : The Tribune India

Markets fall in early trade after 8 days of rally

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were among the major laggards

Markets fall in early trade after 8 days of rally

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, April 13

Benchmark indices declined in initial trade on Thursday after eight days of rally amid weak trends in the US equity markets triggered by fresh concerns over recession.

IT counters took a beating in the morning trade which resulted in weak trend in the benchmark indices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 164.66 points to 60,228.11 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty declined 44.45 points to 17,767.95.

Among the Sensex firms, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were among the major laggards.

The country’s largest IT services exporter TCS on Wednesday reported a 14.8 per cent increase in March quarter net profit at Rs 11,392 crore but flagged worries from its key market of North America.

Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, State Bank of India and Maruti were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan and Shanghai were trading in the green, while Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US markets had ended lower on Wednesday.

“Markets may drift lower in early Thursday trade after the key US indices ended lower overnight which resulted in Asian gauges trading mixed. While yesterday’s key economic readings such as moderating inflation and improved IIP growth are positive developments, the markets could take a pause after witnessing continuous uptick over the past few sessions.

“Also, recession concerns grew after the US FOMC minutes showed that Fed expects banking turmoil to cause a recession, while reigniting inflation fears are a spike in oil prices to USD 83 a barrel,” Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said in his pre-market opening quote.

Retail inflation in March fell to a 15-month low of 5.66 per cent and came back to the Reserve Bank’s comfort level of 6 per cent, as prices of vegetables and protein-rich items eased, showed government data released on Wednesday.

India’s industrial production growth rose marginally to 5.6 per cent in February from 5.5 per cent in January 2023, mainly due to good performance of the power, mining and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.23 per cent to USD 87.14 per barrel.

“US stock finished lower in choppy trade on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March policy meeting showed policymakers agreed that the stress in the banking sector would slow US economic growth.

“Investors also assessed a March consumer price index report which shows inflation slowing, though still elevated. Meanwhile, Fed staff projected that the economy may enter a mild recession later this year before recovering over the next two years, according to the minutes,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) continued their buying activity as they further bought equities worth Rs 1,907.95 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana traffic policeman dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km; video goes viral

2
Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

3
Nation

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in excise policy case on Sunday

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi quizzed for 7 hours by Vigilance Bureau in DA case; says the probe is ‘totally political’

5
Delhi

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

6
Haryana

Mercury soars to 40°C; alert in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

7
J & K

40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in J-K's Udhampur

8
Nation

Delhi Police nab ‘super thief’ who inspired Bollywood movie

9
Punjab

All sections living in peace and brotherhood, says Akal Takht Jathedar in his Baisakhi day address

10
Business

Reliance Jio becomes first operator to cover entire Delhi–Amritsar National Highway with 5G services

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country’s High Court

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...

Japanese PM unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during speech

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...

Asad Ahmed's body reaches Prayagraj; Atiq's family attending funeral is negligible

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security

Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI to interrogate Kejriwal in Delhi excise 'scam' on Sunday

Supreme Court recommends three judicial officers as Judges of Delhi High Court

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali