Markets fall in early trade after four days of rally

PTI

Mumbai, May 31

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Wednesday after rallying in the past four days amid weak trends in Asian markets.

Paring its four-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 261.4 points to 62,707.73. The NSE Nifty declined 79.95 points to 18,553.90.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, HDFC, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and Nestle were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets ended on a mixed note on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.26 per cent to USD 73.37 a barrel.